New speed record! Verstappen rewrites Formula 1 history

The reigning world champion breaks Lewis Hamilton's record

This weekend marks the 16th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. On Saturday, September 6, qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix took place at the Monza circuit, where Max Verstappen set a new speed record in the history of the competition.

The reigning world champion dominated the session, clinching pole position. Verstappen's flying lap not only set a new record for the Monza circuit, but also entered Formula 1 history as the fastest lap ever by average speed — 264.682 km/h.

Ride onboard with Max Verstappen as he completes his record-breaking pole lap at the Temple of Speed

For the record, the previous benchmark belonged to Lewis Hamilton, who set the 2020 record at the same circuit in a Mercedes — 264.362 km/h.