Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel

In the A-League, the central match of the 13th round will take place on Friday, January 19th, between the league leaders Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory.

Both teams share the top position with 24 points each. Wellington Phoenix has secured three victories in their last five matches, drew once, and suffered one defeat. In 12 games, they scored 22 goals and conceded 15. Melbourne Victory, in their recent five matches, also achieved three victories and two draws. They have scored 25 goals and conceded 11 in 12 rounds. Notably, these teams have already faced each other in the current A-League season, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The central match of the 13th round between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory will kick off at 17:00 local time in Sydney and Melbourne (07:00 Central European Time). Below is the information on where to watch the game in various countries:

  • Australia: Paramount+
  • Brunei: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
  • China: K-Ball
  • Cook Islands: Sky Sport 7
  • Fiji: Sky Sport 7
  • Finland: VeikkausTV
  • India: VUSportFanCode
  • Indonesia: Mola TV App, Molamola.tv
  • International: Bet365, YouTube, Onefootball
  • Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
  • Kiribati: Sky Sport 7
  • Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
  • Marshall Islands: Sky Sport 7
  • Myanmar: Skynet Myanmar
  • Nauru: Sky Sport 7
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport 7
  • Niue: Sky Sport 7
  • Palau: Sky Sport 7
  • Samoa: Sky Sport 7
  • Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7
  • Timor-Leste: mola.tv, Mola
  • Tonga: Sky Sport 7
  • Tuvalu: Sky Sport 7
  • United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
  • Vanuatu: Sky Sport 7
