Perez has already found a replacement for Ancelotti

Bayer coach Xabi Alonso has attracted the attention of a top club.

According to the source, the Spaniard is the main favorite to become the mentor of Real Madrid after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

This insists the president of the "galacticos" Florentino Perez, who noticed in the 41-year-old Alonso the ideal replacement for the Italian coach.

Recall that Ancelotti's agreement with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024.

Xabi Alonso played for Real Madrid for a long time during his playing career.