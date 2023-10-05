RU RU NG NG
Main News Pep Guardiola has achieved yet another record

Pep Guardiola has achieved yet another record

Football news Today, 11:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Pep Guardiola has achieved yet another record Pep Guardiola has achieved yet another record

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola has secured his 103rd victory in the Champions League.

With this achievement, he surpassed former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who had 102 wins. Guardiola achieved this milestone in 161 games, while Ferguson needed 190 matches to reach his total. The current leader for the most Champions League victories is Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Real Madrid, with 109 wins in 193 matches.

The top five managers in terms of Champions League victories also include former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger (82 wins in 178 matches) and José Mourinho (77 wins in 145 matches), who is currently with AS Roma.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in an away match. Goals from Foden and Doku secured the win.

In February 2016, Manchester City announced the signing of a three-year contract with Guardiola, with an annual salary of €20 million. Guardiola officially took charge of the club on July 1, 2016. During his tenure, he has won all possible domestic trophies in England, as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Champions League
Popular news
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:48 Pep Guardiola has achieved yet another record Football news Today, 11:01 Vinicius provided testimony in court regarding racist remarks Football news Today, 10:04 Liverpool vs Royal Union: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund has extended the contract with their goalkeeper Football news Today, 08:30 Barcelona made a statement on Lewandowski's injury Football news Today, 06:54 Teams of the week of the 2nd round group stage of the Champions League Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern Football news Today, 04:30 A scandal breaks out: Galatasaray is unhappy with the team's reception in the UK Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk was compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 03:30 Barcelona extended their impressive unbeaten streak
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023