Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola has secured his 103rd victory in the Champions League.

With this achievement, he surpassed former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who had 102 wins. Guardiola achieved this milestone in 161 games, while Ferguson needed 190 matches to reach his total. The current leader for the most Champions League victories is Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Real Madrid, with 109 wins in 193 matches.

The top five managers in terms of Champions League victories also include former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger (82 wins in 178 matches) and José Mourinho (77 wins in 145 matches), who is currently with AS Roma.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 in an away match. Goals from Foden and Doku secured the win.

In February 2016, Manchester City announced the signing of a three-year contract with Guardiola, with an annual salary of €20 million. Guardiola officially took charge of the club on July 1, 2016. During his tenure, he has won all possible domestic trophies in England, as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.