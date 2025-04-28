RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Pedri reveals dream of winning Ballon d'Or

Pedri reveals dream of winning Ballon d'Or

Football news Today, 09:14
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The interruption of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's hegemony in winning the Ballon d'Or has opened up the opportunity for many footballers to vie for this award. The recent example of Rodri has inspired not only attacking players.

Details: Barcelona midfielder Pedri emphasized that now midfielders also have a chance to win the Ballon d'Or, allowing him to pursue his dream. However, he is currently focused on club trophies.

Quote: "Since Rodri won the Ballon d'Or, it has become clear that this award can be claimed by a player who controls the midfield and dictates the pace of the game. It has always been my dream to win the Ballon d'Or.

But now there is one month left, and I am focused on the team - on winning three titles, and that is the most important thing at the moment. After this month ends, we'll see if we can start talking about such things," Pedri stated.

Reminder: Previously, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick on a new contract.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona
Latest News
Sport Predictions
