Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid over the weekend to claim the Spanish Cup. This marks the Catalans' second title of the season, and now the club is eager to reach a new agreement with the head coach.
Details: As club president Joan Laporta himself stated, negotiations between the parties are ongoing. He noted that Flick understands what Barcelona wants.
Quote: "Flick knows that we want this stage to last as long as possible. Hansi prefers short-term contracts that are renewed year by year, as evidenced by his current agreement," said Laporta.
Notably, Hans-Dieter Flick has won all three matches against Real Madrid at the helm of the Catalans: the "Blaugranas" triumphed 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup and crushed their rivals 4-0 in La Liga.
Reminder: Barcelona claimed their 32nd Spanish Cup, setting a new tournament record for the number of trophies won. The Catalans also lead La Liga and continue their fight in the Champions League.