Over a hundred matches. Former Liverpool midfielder Allen announces retirement

Welsh midfielder Joe Allen was one of Brendan Rodgers' first signings at Liverpool, as the manager brought him along to Anfield. Back then, Allen was just a 22-year-old prospect; now, at 35, he has decided to bring his footballing journey to an end.

Details: The announcement came via the Swansea press office, the club where Allen began his career and currently plays. The 35-year-old midfielder will play his final professional match against Oxford in the Championship.

Reminder: Allen is a product of the Swansea academy, amassing a total of 229 appearances for the club between 2007-2012 and since 2022. He played just seven games fewer for Stoke City, where he featured from 2016 to 2022. Allen also spent four years at Liverpool, making 99 appearances under Rodgers and another 33 under Jürgen Klopp.