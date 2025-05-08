“Others complain once a year, but Real does it every week.” Tebas clashes with Perez again

La Liga president Javier Tebas is no stranger to criticizing Spain’s top clubs. Lately, however, his sharpest words have been reserved for Real Madrid, as Tebas once again addressed the royal club’s ongoing complaints about officiating.

Details: Tebas pointed out that while most clubs raise concerns about refereeing only occasionally, Real Madrid does so constantly, attempting to portray these issues as league-wide.

See also: Xavi believes the criticism of Ancelotti is unfair