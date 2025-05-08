“Others complain once a year, but Real does it every week.” Tebas clashes with Perez again
La Liga president Javier Tebas is no stranger to criticizing Spain’s top clubs. Lately, however, his sharpest words have been reserved for Real Madrid, as Tebas once again addressed the royal club’s ongoing complaints about officiating.
Details: Tebas pointed out that while most clubs raise concerns about refereeing only occasionally, Real Madrid does so constantly, attempting to portray these issues as league-wide.
Quote: “This is tension between the club and the referees. If the Copa del Rey final hadn’t taken place, it would have been the fault of Real’s board of directors. They try to generalize, as if this is typical for many clubs. Others complain once or twice a year. But Real—every week. Perez is an opponent in terms of what he wants professional football to be.”
“We are polar opposites. He wants an elitist and hierarchical football. He was an excellent manager for Real, he made them strong. But running a club is one thing, running the industry is another. These are irreconcilable, because they are two completely different football models,” Tebas told Mundo Deportivo.