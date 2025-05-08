Xavi believes criticism of Ancelotti is unfair

All of Real Madrid's poor results have been pinned not on the management or the players, but directly on the team's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who, by all accounts, is expected to leave the club this summer. And his former Barcelona counterpart, Xavi, believes this is unjust.

Details: Speaking about his experience working in Spain, Xavi said that criticism directed at Ancelotti is unwarranted, given that he has won far too many trophies to deserve such treatment.

Quote: “I'd love to work in the Premier League, because I enjoy the passion there. In Spain, far too much attention is paid to results. Look at what happened with Ancelotti—people are criticizing him.

It's not fair. He's won 30 trophies in 10 years, yet he's being criticized as if he hasn't won anything. Valverde put it perfectly when he said: “If Ancelotti is being criticized, what hope is there for the rest of us?” But in Spain, the pressure is enormous, especially at Barcelona and Real Madrid,” Xavi told The Athletic.