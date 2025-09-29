RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025

Football news Today, 06:17
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 30, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates will host TS Galaxy in the rescheduled Matchday 9 of the Betway Championship. Here’s where and when you can watch the action.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: what you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates began the new season with two defeats in the Betway Championship. However, the Buccaneers quickly found their rhythm and started winning across all competitions. They are currently unbeaten in nine matches, having lifted the MTN8 Cup and reached the final stage of CAF Champions League qualification. In the domestic league, Pirates have collected 12 points from six matches, placing them eighth in the table. Crucially, they have three games in hand, meaning a string of victories could propel them much higher.

TS Galaxy also featured in the MTN8 Cup but crashed out in the quarterfinals after a 2–3 defeat to Sekhukhune. Like Pirates, their league campaign began with back-to-back losses, but they too have since turned things around. Galaxy are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and sit sixth in the standings with 13 points from seven games. With matches still to spare, they, much like Orlando Pirates, could climb further up the table.

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship Matchday 9 clash between Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy will take place on Tuesday, September 30, kicking off at 19:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy: where to watch the match online?

The Matchday 9 clash between Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

