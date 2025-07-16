RU RU ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025

Football news Today, 14:48
Miguel Solomons
Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

Orlando Pirates are set to play a friendly against Spanish side Las Palmas, and we've got all the key details on where and when to catch the action.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: what you need to know about the match

The Pirates have already played two warm-up matches in their pre-season camp. They lost 0–2 to Bolton in their first outing and followed it up with a 1–1 draw against Pafos. Three more friendlies remain on their schedule, including the clash with Las Palmas. Orlando Pirates are currently holding their training camp in Spain as they gear up for the new season.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, are just kicking off their pre-season preparations. This will be their first friendly of the summer, with five matches lined up ahead of the start of their La Liga 2 campaign in mid-August.

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: when and where will the match take place?

The friendly between Orlando Pirates and Las Palmas will take place on Thursday, July 17, with kickoff at 19:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast on SuperSportTV 202 in South Africa and streamed live on the Pirates’ official YouTube channel.

