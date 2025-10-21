ES ES FR FR
Orlando Pirates not clear how long Relebohile Mofokeng will be out for

Star was left out for the trip to DRC and tonight against Polokwane City
Football news Today, 13:39
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng is out on injury.

Relebohile Mofokeng is out for an indefinite period it seems. The midfield maestro has been missing for the Sea Robbers and his absence is seen by the club’s lack of creativity in midfield.

Mofokeng is out for an undisclosed period and Pirates has been thin in their attacking line. New signing Aswin Appollis has been a revelation but it seems that he is not yet consistent in delivering top performances week in and week out like Mofokeng would.

After the Polokwane City test tonight, Pirates face DRC side ST Eloi Lupopo in the second leg of the Caf Champions League qualifier.

The game will be on weekend at Orlando Stadium.

“They could still be without attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, who sat out the trip to West Africa, along with the likes of Deano van Rooyen and Tapelo Xoki who have both been on the sidelines over the past few weeks,” Pirates stated on the club’s official website.

