Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
The New Zealander bags a brace against Brentford
Nottingham Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign at home against Brentford, sealing a 3-1 victory with Chris Wood netting a brilliant double.
Notably, the Forest striker struck the fastest goal for his team in an opening round fixture, finding the back of Kelleher’s net in the fifth minute.
Additionally, the 33-year-old striker has now scored 11 Premier League goals in the 2025 calendar year. This puts him level with Newcastle's Alexander Isak, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (13).
