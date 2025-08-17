Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham

Nottingham Forest kicked off their Premier League campaign at home against Brentford, sealing a 3-1 victory with Chris Wood netting a brilliant double.

Notably, the Forest striker struck the fastest goal for his team in an opening round fixture, finding the back of Kelleher’s net in the fifth minute.

5 - Chris Wood's opener was Nottingham Forest's earliest goal in their opening game of a Premier League season (5:00), while this is already as many goals conceded from corners as Brentford had through their first 18 matches of last term (1). Urgency. pic.twitter.com/U1BvWRy1OX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2025

Additionally, the 33-year-old striker has now scored 11 Premier League goals in the 2025 calendar year. This puts him level with Newcastle's Alexander Isak, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (13).