One step away from a major move! Ardon Jashari set to sign with Milan in the coming days

Milan has finally managed to secure the signing of the young Swiss talent.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri, Italian side Milan has reached an agreement with Belgian club Brugge for the transfer of 23-year-old Swiss defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari.

It is reported that the contract between Milan and Jashari will run for five years. Final preparations are currently underway for the player's medical examination, and the structure of the compensation payments to the Belgian club is being finalized.

Ardon Jashari joined Brugge in July 2024 from Luzern for €6 million. In his first season in Belgium, he played 51 matches, scored 4 goals, and provided 5 assists. The midfielder's market value is estimated at €32 million, and his current contract with Brugge is valid until 2030.

