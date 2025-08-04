Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Abidjan, where the Republic of Congo will face Sudan. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Republic of Congo is heading into their fifth CHAN appearance, determined to finally break past the quarterfinals. In the last tournament in Algeria, they failed to progress from the group stage, but previously twice reached the playoffs. Their spot in the 2025 edition was clinched after a gritty battle with Equatorial Guinea (2-1 on aggregate).

However, the team’s recent form raises a lot of concerns: just two wins in their last 14 matches and six defeats in their last ten games set a worrying backdrop. The defense, in particular, has looked shaky, frequently making costly mistakes. To make matters worse, key striker Sylvère Ganvoula will miss the opener, weakening their attacking threat.

Sudan, on the other hand, comes into the tournament in significantly better shape. Their victory over Ethiopia in the qualifiers (aggregate score 4-1) and a six-match unbeaten run inspire confidence in Claudio Tencati’s squad. Sudan boasts a track record of strong CHAN performances: twice reaching the semifinals and once claiming the bronze medal.

While they have won only seven of their last 15 matches, the team has learned how to grind out results—six draws highlight their pragmatic approach. Their defense deserves special mention: Sudan has conceded just one goal in their last four games. This makes them a potentially tricky opponent for an uncertain Congo side.

Probable lineups

Congo : Ndzila, Anzuana, Bidounga, Passi, Poaty, Ndoki, Dembi, Matondo, Makaumbo, Bassouamina, Mabelya

: Ndzila, Anzuana, Bidounga, Passi, Poaty, Ndoki, Dembi, Matondo, Makaumbo, Bassouamina, Mabelya Sudan: Mustafa; Agab, Koko, Karshoum, Yousif; Khidir, Al-Rashid, Said; Eisa, Abdelrahman, Thierry

Match facts and head-to-head

Sudan is unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Congo has won only two of their last 14 games.

The last two head-to-head meetings went Congo’s way, but they took place over a decade ago.

Prediction

Sudan looks more organized and sharper both in defense and attack, and their recent results show reliability and pragmatism. Congo, meanwhile, is too inconsistent, and injuries combined with poor form make them vulnerable. Given the balance of power and overall team momentum, backing "Sudan to win with a 0 handicap" at odds of 1.60 looks like a value bet.