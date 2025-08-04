RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Congo vs Sudan prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Congo
Congo Congo Schedule Congo News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
05 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Sudan
Sudan Sudan Schedule Sudan News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage will take place on Tuesday at the stadium in Abidjan, where the Republic of Congo will face Sudan. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Republic of Congo is heading into their fifth CHAN appearance, determined to finally break past the quarterfinals. In the last tournament in Algeria, they failed to progress from the group stage, but previously twice reached the playoffs. Their spot in the 2025 edition was clinched after a gritty battle with Equatorial Guinea (2-1 on aggregate).

However, the team’s recent form raises a lot of concerns: just two wins in their last 14 matches and six defeats in their last ten games set a worrying backdrop. The defense, in particular, has looked shaky, frequently making costly mistakes. To make matters worse, key striker Sylvère Ganvoula will miss the opener, weakening their attacking threat.

Sudan, on the other hand, comes into the tournament in significantly better shape. Their victory over Ethiopia in the qualifiers (aggregate score 4-1) and a six-match unbeaten run inspire confidence in Claudio Tencati’s squad. Sudan boasts a track record of strong CHAN performances: twice reaching the semifinals and once claiming the bronze medal.

While they have won only seven of their last 15 matches, the team has learned how to grind out results—six draws highlight their pragmatic approach. Their defense deserves special mention: Sudan has conceded just one goal in their last four games. This makes them a potentially tricky opponent for an uncertain Congo side.

Probable lineups

  • Congo: Ndzila, Anzuana, Bidounga, Passi, Poaty, Ndoki, Dembi, Matondo, Makaumbo, Bassouamina, Mabelya
  • Sudan: Mustafa; Agab, Koko, Karshoum, Yousif; Khidir, Al-Rashid, Said; Eisa, Abdelrahman, Thierry

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sudan is unbeaten in six consecutive matches.
  • Congo has won only two of their last 14 games.
  • The last two head-to-head meetings went Congo’s way, but they took place over a decade ago.

Prediction

Sudan looks more organized and sharper both in defense and attack, and their recent results show reliability and pragmatism. Congo, meanwhile, is too inconsistent, and injuries combined with poor form make them vulnerable. Given the balance of power and overall team momentum, backing "Sudan to win with a 0 handicap" at odds of 1.60 looks like a value bet.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.47 Al Qadasiya Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 15:00 Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025 Hearts Odds: 2.07 Aberdeen Bet now 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction Canadian Open Today, 18:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.55 Elena Rybakina Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.77 Juventude Bet now Mostbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now Mostbet
Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:30 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.77 Sassuolo Recommended Mostbet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1xBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.89 Pafos FC Recommended Melbet
KF Shkendija vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 1.8 Qarabag FK Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Rangers Odds: 1.77 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:13 One step away from a major move! Ardon Jashari set to sign with Milan in the coming days Football news Today, 13:49 Mbappé tops the list of French players by goal-scoring ratio Boxing News Today, 12:59 Quite possible, but not a fact: Oleksandr Usyk gets a new opponent Cricket News Today, 12:31 Return is just around the corner! Suryakumar undergoes rehab at NCA Football news Today, 11:59 Roma puts Dovbyk up for transfer! The price is revealed Football news Today, 11:31 Suddenly! Luuk de Jong is a Porto player Football news Today, 10:51 "We'll make it even more majestic!" Mauro Icardi ready to bring glory and victories to Galatasaray Football news Today, 10:41 It didn't work out! Pep Guardiola officially divorces his wife. Lifestyle Today, 10:09 Joyful news! Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai announces the birth of his first child Football news Today, 09:58 A dream too expensive! Aston Villa demand a staggering sum from Chelsea for Morgan Rogers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores