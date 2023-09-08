RU RU NG NG
One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known

One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known

Football news
One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who represents the Italian club Napoli, receives one of the lowest salaries among all the players in his team.

According to information from Calcio e Finanza, the Italian champion pays striker Victor Osimhen the most with 4.5 million euros. Next in the ranking of the highest paid players are Piotr Zielnski and Stanislav Lobotka, whose salary is 3.5 million euros per year.

Fourth on the list is defenseman Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a $3 million salary.

But Kvaratskhelia is located on the 18-20th position. In one season, he earns about 1 million euros, which is one of the smallest salaries at Napoli.

Earlier, the media wrote that the Georgian football player, Mamuka Dzhugeli, came to Naples to negotiate with the president of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis. The purpose of the meeting was the financial terms of Kvaratskhelia's contract.

Interestingly, the Georgian footballer recently made it to the list of 20 nominees for the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

