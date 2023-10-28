RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury

One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury

Football news Today, 07:05
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury

Christopher Nkunku sustained a knee injury in a match against Borussia Dortmund during a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago. He has been undergoing a recovery program since then, preparing to make his official debut for the club next year.

However, Nkunku's return might happen sooner than expected. Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, announced that the player is progressing well and is close to making a comeback.

"He's doing very, very well. He's very close to coming back. Maybe after the international break, we could use him. Maybe, but I'm not sure yet," he told reporters.

Chelsea's first match after the international break in November is against Newcastle away, and Nkunku is expected to be available for that game.

The Pensioners have scored only thirteen goals in nine matches in the current season. It's anticipated that the addition of the French midfielder will improve the team's attacking prowess. Pochettino stated:

"He's the player you saw last season. He's a player who can score goals, and I think that's what we've been missing. We believe he can be important for us because he's shown he can score."

Christophe Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window for €60 million. He played for the German club for three seasons, featuring in 90 matches and scoring sixteen goals.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:06 Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Tennis news Today, 07:33 The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place Football news Today, 07:05 One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury Football news Today, 06:32 Fury calls Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history Football news Today, 06:02 Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child Football news Today, 05:33 Will Bellingham play? Predicted squads for El Clasico Football news Today, 05:27 What do you know about El Clasico? QUIZ! Football news Today, 05:01 Manchester United vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:43 Bayern legend returns to team after injury Football news Today, 04:13 Tottenham is on its way to equal Arsenal's record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023