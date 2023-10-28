One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury

Christopher Nkunku sustained a knee injury in a match against Borussia Dortmund during a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago. He has been undergoing a recovery program since then, preparing to make his official debut for the club next year.

However, Nkunku's return might happen sooner than expected. Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, announced that the player is progressing well and is close to making a comeback.

"He's doing very, very well. He's very close to coming back. Maybe after the international break, we could use him. Maybe, but I'm not sure yet," he told reporters.

Chelsea's first match after the international break in November is against Newcastle away, and Nkunku is expected to be available for that game.

The Pensioners have scored only thirteen goals in nine matches in the current season. It's anticipated that the addition of the French midfielder will improve the team's attacking prowess. Pochettino stated:

"He's the player you saw last season. He's a player who can score goals, and I think that's what we've been missing. We believe he can be important for us because he's shown he can score."

Christophe Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window for €60 million. He played for the German club for three seasons, featuring in 90 matches and scoring sixteen goals.