Olivier Giroud could retire after the 2025/26 season

An illustrious career nearing its end.

Olivier Giroud has enjoyed a remarkable career across numerous clubs, consistently showcasing his quality — including on the international stage with France. However, the veteran striker is now contemplating retirement.

Details: Giroud himself has confirmed that the 2025/26 campaign could be his final season as a professional footballer, though he has not ruled out the possibility of playing one more. The decision, he noted, will be made together with his family.

Quote: “It could be one more year, or it could just be one. There’s no room for regret — you have to live in the moment and be ready to stop when the time comes.

I’ll soon be turning 40, and that number will carry weight for me. But it will be a collective decision, together with my wife and my family. It’s about having a clear mind.

If I feel I can still contribute, and if the club is happy with me, we’ll sit down with Olivier Létang (Lille’s president) and discuss it,” Giroud said.

Giroud currently plays for Lille, where he has already featured in eight matches and scored three goals. He joined the French side this summer after leaving Los Angeles FC and returning to Europe.

Reminder: Not long ago, the legendary striker stated that he sees no reason to return to the national team.