Oleksandr Usyk attended the Champions League match between Benfica and Qarabag

Watched an exciting clash
Lifestyle Today, 10:48
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Oleksandr Usyk signs autographs after a charity match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/usykaa / Author unknown

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk made a stop in Lisbon, where he took part in a charity match. In addition, the athlete also decided to attend the Champions League game featuring Benfica and Qarabag.

Usyk shared a corresponding photo on his Instagram page. In the picture, he stands between mannequins dressed in Benfica and Qarabag kits, while pointing to the emblem of another football club — Zhytomyr's Polissya — on his tracksuit.

It's worth noting that Oleksandr Usyk is also a footballer for a Ukrainian club, although he has yet to make an official appearance on the pitch.

Moreover, the Ukrainian had plenty to cheer about in Lisbon, as three Ukrainian players featured in the match. Anatoliy Trubin and Heorhii Sudakov played for Benfica, while Oleksiy Kashchuk represented Qarabag.

The Azerbaijani side clinched a 3-2 victory, with the winning goal scored by Kashchuk himself. Meanwhile, both of Benfica's goals were set up by another Ukrainian, Sudakov.

