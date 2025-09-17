Oleksandr Usyk comments on his participation in charity football match

Boxing legend takes to the pitch

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk took part in a charity football match featuring global icons and Portuguese legends. The Ukrainian shared snapshots from the game on his Instagram page.

Usyk posted several photos from the match, captioning them with: “Proud to take part in the charity football match alongside World Legends in support of Ukraine. Sport is as a very powerful tool to make the world better.”

Oleksandr also shared pictures with some of the other participants, including John Terry and Michael Owen. The Chelsea legend wrote that he was delighted to meet the boxing icon. Ballon d'Or 2001 winner Owen jokingly captioned his photo with Usyk: “Thankfully I’m sharing a pitch and not a ring with this legend!”

As a reminder, last summer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois, securing the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion.