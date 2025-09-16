Always together. Kateryna Usyk shares a personal photo with her husband

Spending time together

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk continues to enjoy his free time with his family. His wife Kateryna shared a new photo with her husband on her Instagram page.

The picture shows her and Oleksandr sitting side by side, backs to the camera. Most likely, the couple was in Lisbon, where Usyk took part in a charity legends match yesterday, September 15. Kateryna traveled with him to the Portuguese capital.

The Ukrainian boxer was one of the star guests of the evening, taking to the pitch at the Estádio José Alvalade for a charity match between the Legends of Portugal and the Legends of the World. Usyk played 17 minutes in the first half and then came on for another 6 minutes at the end of the second half.

⚽ Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk playing in the Portugal Legends vs World Legends football game today. @legendsmatch1pic.twitter.com/rlcA3yxqAn — EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) September 15, 2025

It’s worth noting that the World team lost to the Portuguese legends 4-1. The goals in the match were scored by such legendary footballers as Luís Figo, Pepe, Pedro Pauleta, Michael Owen, and Hélder Postiga.