Old problem. The nature of Messi's injury revealed

Lionel Messi sustained an injury during the Leagues Cup match against Mexico's Necaxa, forcing him off the pitch as early as the 11th minute. The incident occurred after a collision with two opponents as the Argentine star was driving into the box. After hitting the turf, Messi signaled his pain by striking the ground, tried to carry on, but a few minutes later requested a substitution and left the field.

“Leo felt discomfort in the back of his thigh. It's difficult to say how serious the injury is right now. He didn't complain of pain, but the sensation was unpleasant. Everything will become clear after the medical examination,” Javier Mascherano told ESPN.

It's worth noting that throughout his career, Messi has repeatedly struggled with hamstring injuries. The most recent issue—a left adductor strain—prevented him from featuring for Argentina in this year's World Cup qualifiers.