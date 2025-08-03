Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India

The legendary Argentine and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is set to visit India to take part in a series of events.

Details: The 38-year-old Argentina national team striker, Lionel Messi, will embark on a tour of India in December. The football icon will visit Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. The Argentine captain’s four-city tour will include the unveiling of a 70-foot statue, participation in the “GOAT Cup” events, conducting youth masterclasses, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tour is scheduled for December 12 to 15.

A source close to the event’s organizers said the following:

I don’t want to mislead anyone. So, essentially, this will be a celebration for Messi, a masterclass with Messi. He will play for the GOAT Cup in a seven-a-side friendly alongside Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, Bhaichung Bhutia, and others. It will be a festive match in Messi’s honor.

See also: Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special?