Official: Rodrigo De Paul joins Inter Miami

Inter Miami have officially unveiled Rodrigo De Paul as their newest signing!

Details: The Argentine midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul, has officially become an Inter player. The loan deal runs until the end of 2025, with an option to buy and a contract extension through 2029.

De Paul himself commented on the move:

What brought me to Inter Miami was the desire to compete, to win titles, and to write new chapters in the club’s history. This is a club on the rise, destined for a great legacy, and that’s why so many people are following this incredible team.

Inter will present the player on Saturday, ahead of the match against Cincinnati.

Last season, De Paul made 53 appearances for Atlético, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. Both the club and its fans are confident that Rodrigo De Paul’s experience and quality will help Inter in their pursuit of trophies.



