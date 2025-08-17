RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Official: Nordi Mukiele is a Sunderland player!

Official: Nordi Mukiele is a Sunderland player!

Defender signs four-year contract
Transfer news Today, 08:25
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
safc.com

Sunderland, who earned promotion to the Premier League this year, have officially announced another signing.

Details: Sunderland have unveiled their latest addition: Nordi Mukiele has signed a four-year deal with the Black Cats. The French defender joins from PSG, with Sunderland paying €12 million for the transfer.

Worth noting: Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

The player commented on signing the contract:

This is a new challenge, and I am happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere at the stadium, and that’s something I really love. Fans are hugely important in football, especially here at Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see good players and I see their quality, so I believe we can achieve something special together – and when I say "together," I mean the players, the fans, and the city. We’ll need everyone this season.

The 27-year-old has chosen the number 20 shirt and will play alongside Granit Xhaka – his former teammate at Bayer.

See also: Three English clubs show interest in Roma's Ukrainian striker

Related teams and leagues
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Related Team News
Transfer news Yesterday, 03:47 From PSG to Sunderland. Will Nordi Mukiele leave the Parisian club?
Nordy Mukiele in the PSG squad against Monaco Football news 15 aug 2025, 08:32 Sunderland closing in on Nordi Mukiele transfer from PSG
Three English clubs show interest in Roma's Ukrainian striker Football news 11 aug 2025, 02:18 Three English clubs show interest in Roma's Ukrainian striker
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores