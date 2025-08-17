Official: Nordi Mukiele is a Sunderland player!

Sunderland, who earned promotion to the Premier League this year, have officially announced another signing.



Details: Sunderland have unveiled their latest addition: Nordi Mukiele has signed a four-year deal with the Black Cats. The French defender joins from PSG, with Sunderland paying €12 million for the transfer.



The player commented on signing the contract:

This is a new challenge, and I am happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere at the stadium, and that’s something I really love. Fans are hugely important in football, especially here at Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see good players and I see their quality, so I believe we can achieve something special together – and when I say "together," I mean the players, the fans, and the city. We’ll need everyone this season.

The 27-year-old has chosen the number 20 shirt and will play alongside Granit Xhaka – his former teammate at Bayer.



