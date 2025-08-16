RU RU ES ES FR FR
Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Will Celta Vigo kick off the new season with a win?

17 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
Getafe
Getafe Getafe Schedule Getafe News Getafe Transfers
In the opening round of Spain's La Liga, Celta Vigo will host Getafe. The match is set to kick off at 17:00 CET on Sunday, August 17. We're offering you a betting tip for this clash.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Match preview

Celta delivered an impressive campaign last season, finishing seventh in the table. Vigo secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League and is guaranteed to play in the group stage, as five Spanish teams will compete in the UEFA Champions League. Over the summer, Celta played seven friendlies as part of their preparations. The results were highly inconsistent: three wins and four defeats. In only two of those seven matches did Celta fail to score, while the rest were high-scoring affairs.

Last season, Getafe was one of the league's draw specialists, recording the highest number of stalemates. The club finished 13th with 42 points from 38 rounds, staying just two points clear of the relegation zone. The main issue for Getafe was their attack—just 34 goals scored, the second-worst tally in the league. This summer, Getafe played five friendlies and failed to win any of them. The team found the net only three times during that stretch, showing that their attacking woes persist.

Match facts and head-to-head record

  • In their last four games, Celta Vigo have won twice and lost twice.
  • Getafe are winless in their last six matches: three draws and three defeats.
  • Getafe have not scored more than one goal in any of those six games.
  • Last season, Celta Vigo beat Getafe twice: 1-0 and 2-1.

Probable lineups

  • Celta Vigo: Rueda; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Carreira, Moriba, Beltrán, Mingueza; Aspas, Jutglà, Zaragoza
  • Getafe: Soria; Femenía; Djené, Rico, Davinci; Muñoz, Milla, Nehuén; Arambarri; Uche, Mayoral

Prediction

Getafe struggled last season, while Celta put together a strong campaign. Vigo looked the better side, even in pre-season friendlies. We recommend betting on a Celta Vigo victory at odds of 1.75.

