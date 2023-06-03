Official: Messi to leave PSG

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on their official website the departure of Argentine forward Lionel Messi at the end of the season.

"After spending two seasons in Paris, Messi is ready to conclude his adventure at PSG. The club wishes him immense success in his future career with deep emotions. PSG expresses its immense gratitude to Leo Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was able to win two French championships and one French Super Cup for the club," the statement from the club reads.

The 35-year-old Messi has been playing for PSG since 2021. He has played a total of 74 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

