PSG has put a point on the future of the head coach

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier will leave his post after the end of the current season.

According to L'Équipe, the team's upcoming match against Clermont will be Galtier's last at the club.

The source assures that the Parisians bosses are already actively searching for a new coach.

It will be recalled that Galtier worked at PSG since last year and during this time he helped the team win the French championship and the Super Cup, as well as reaching the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

The final match of the season for the Parisians will be on June 3.