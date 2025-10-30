Official: Luciano Spalletti appointed as new Juventus head coach

Contract until the end of the season with an option to extend

Juventus have appointed a new head coach.

Details: The parties have concluded negotiations, resulting in 66-year-old Luciano Spalletti officially taking charge of the Turin side.

The contract runs until the end of the current season—until June 2026.

The deal also includes an extension clause, should the club qualify for the Champions League.

Previously, Spalletti has managed clubs such as Udinese, Roma, Inter, Napoli, and the Italian national team.

