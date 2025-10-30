ES ES FR FR
Official: Luciano Spalletti appointed as new Juventus head coach

Contract until the end of the season with an option to extend
Football news Today, 13:37
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Official: Luciano Spalletti is the new head coach of Juventus https://x.com/juventusfc/status/990229368768221184

Juventus have appointed a new head coach.

Details: The parties have concluded negotiations, resulting in 66-year-old Luciano Spalletti officially taking charge of the Turin side.

The contract runs until the end of the current season—until June 2026.

The deal also includes an extension clause, should the club qualify for the Champions League.

Previously, Spalletti has managed clubs such as Udinese, Roma, Inter, Napoli, and the Italian national team.

Reminder: Former Juventus player Paulo Dybala registered his 300th goal contribution for club and country.


