Official: Asanele Velebayi becomes a new Kaizer Chiefs player

The Amakhosi are strengthening their midfield.

Details: Today, the Kaizer Chiefs press service announced on social network X the signing of 22-year-old winger Asanele Velebayi, who joins the Amakhosi as a free agent.

The deal is reported to be a two-year contract with an option to extend. Velebayi's previous club was Cape Town Spurs, where he played since 2020.

Velebayi is a product of the Ajax Cape Town academy, and this is only the third full transfer of his professional career.

The club stated they are counting on Velebayi's talent and believe he will bring great value to his new team.

Chiefs Welcome Velebayi to Naturena



We would like to announce the signing of Asanele Velebayi.



The Cape Town-born winger has signed a long-term contract with the Club.



Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs family!#WelcomeVelabayi #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/86RJ280PcU — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 12, 2025

