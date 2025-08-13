Official: Asanele Velebayi becomes a new Kaizer Chiefs player
The deal has been officially completed.
Football news Today, 06:50Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/KaizerChiefs
The Amakhosi are strengthening their midfield.
Details: Today, the Kaizer Chiefs press service announced on social network X the signing of 22-year-old winger Asanele Velebayi, who joins the Amakhosi as a free agent.
The deal is reported to be a two-year contract with an option to extend. Velebayi's previous club was Cape Town Spurs, where he played since 2020.
Velebayi is a product of the Ajax Cape Town academy, and this is only the third full transfer of his professional career.
The club stated they are counting on Velebayi's talent and believe he will bring great value to his new team.
