Durban City vs Chippa United: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Durban City vs Chippa United: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 13, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Durban City vs Chippa United prediction
Durban City
13 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa
Chippa United
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On Wednesday, August 13, as part of the South African Premier League, Durban City and Chippa United will clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Read on for a detailed preview of this encounter and a prediction on the possible outcome.

Match preview

Durban City is banking on a balanced approach this season, combining a solid defensive line with rapid attacking transitions. The head coach prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, putting trust in a reliable pair of holding midfielders and dynamic wingers who can quickly create numerical superiority. The home advantage and the backing of their fans could play a significant role, as Durban City traditionally plays with more confidence and aggression on their own turf. This fixture carries weight for the hosts, with the season just gathering pace and both teams eager to secure a spot in the upper half of the table.

Durban kicked off the season in style, defeating TS Galaxy 2-0 and barely allowing their opponent a look at goal, excelling on swift counterattacks.

Chippa United, meanwhile, strengthened their squad with several targeted signings in the attacking department during the off-season. Under Sinesemba Badela, the team is known for its tactical flexibility, most often deploying a 5-4-1 setup with an emphasis on vertical play and rapid wing surges. The visitors’ main assets are the pace of their wide forwards and their ability to instantly transition from defense to attack.

It’s worth noting that, despite their efforts, Chippa United have not tasted victory in their last eight matches: four draws and four defeats. In the opening round, Chippa United pulled off a surprise draw against last season’s champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Probable lineups

Durban City: Keith, Mafate, Nkanana, De Kock, Mkhize, Jodwana, Domingo, Maseko, Kamatuka, Poggenpoel, Mokwena

Chippa United: Nwabali, Kammis, Konkobe, Ndlovu, Modise, Sisole, Matros, Seabi, Mosele, Mfekane, Bonani

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between these teams, each has won twice, with one draw
  • Durban City are on a four-match winning streak
  • Chippa United are winless in their last eight matches

Prediction

Although Durban City are newcomers, I see them as favorites in this clash. My prediction: Asian handicap Durban City (0) at 1.72

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
