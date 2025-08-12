Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 13, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City will face off in the second round of the Betway Championship. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch this clash.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: what you need to know about the match

In the opening round, Kaizer Chiefs took on Stellenbosch and secured a convincing 2-0 victory. A strong start for Chiefs, but they will need to build on this momentum. Last season, they finished ninth in the standings — a result that, notably, kept them out of the MTN8.

Polokwane City, on the other hand, finished inside the top eight last season, which earned them a spot in the MTN8 quarterfinals. There, they fell 0-2 to Orlando Pirates. In their first league match of the new campaign, Polokwane met Magesi, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship second-round fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, with kickoff at 19:30 Central Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.