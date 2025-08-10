RU RU ES ES FR FR
Birmingham vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025

Birmingham vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025

Birmingham vs Sheffield United prediction
Birmingham
13 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, St Andrew's Knighthead Park
Sheffield United
On August 13, 2025, an English League Cup clash will see Birmingham take on Sheffield United. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the goal-scoring potential in this encounter.

Birmingham

Birmingham enjoyed a sensational previous season in League One, finishing top of the table with an impressive 111 points and suffering just three defeats all campaign. Their preparation for the new Championship season was intense — the team played seven friendlies, winning four and losing three. Their Championship opener was dramatic: facing a strong Ipswich side recently relegated from the Premier League, Birmingham led 1-0 but conceded in the dying moments to settle for a 1-1 draw.

In last year’s League Cup, Birmingham delivered mixed results: they confidently beat Charlton 1-0 before bowing out to Fulham 0-2 in the next round. In the FA Cup, Birmingham exited at the round of 16 after a narrow 2-3 defeat to Newcastle.

When it comes to home games against Sheffield United, Birmingham have struggled of late — they have failed to win in their last three home meetings: first drawing 1-1, then losing the next two matches 1-2.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United had a solid campaign in the Championship last season, finishing third and coming agonizingly close to a Premier League return. The Blades swept aside Bristol City in the play-offs, winning both legs 3-0, but heartbreakingly lost the final to Sunderland, conceding the decisive goal in the 95th minute and missing out on promotion. Staying in the Championship, Sheffield are now determined to fight their way back to the top flight.

The new season didn’t start smoothly — in a rematch with Bristol, the side they’d recently beaten, Sheffield suffered a heavy 1-4 home defeat.

Last year’s cup competitions weren’t particularly memorable for Sheffield. In the League Cup, they beat Wrexham 4-2 but were then surprisingly knocked out by Barnsley 0-1 in the round of 64. In the FA Cup, they reached the same stage, losing 0-1 to Cardiff.

Sheffield United are renowned for their attacking style — their last nine matches, including competitive and friendly fixtures, have all seen over 2.5 goals. In head-to-heads with Birmingham, Sheffield hold a slight edge — in the last five meetings, they’ve claimed two wins, drawn two, and lost just once. In four of those five games, both teams managed to find the net.

Probable line-ups

  • Birmingham: Allsopp, Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane, Gray, Pek Sin Ho, Stansfield, Iwata, Anderson, Furuhashi.
  • Sheffield United: Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Norrington-Davies, Burrows, Brooks, O’Hara, Peck, Hamer, Barry, Campbell.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Birmingham have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Sheffield United have won 6 of their last 7 away games.
  • Each of Sheffield United’s last 9 matches has seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Sheffield United’s last 7 matches.
  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 meetings with Birmingham.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of their last 5 head-to-head games.

Birmingham vs Sheffield United match prediction

This clash between Birmingham and Sheffield United promises to be entertaining and high-scoring. Both sides are in good form and enjoyed strong seasons last year. Birmingham are solid at home and started the new campaign well, while Sheffield, despite a rough start, remain a prolific attacking side as their recent scoring streak shows. Head-to-head meetings tend to be open affairs with plenty of goals, with Sheffield holding the recent edge. Considering all these factors, expect an exciting, attacking contest with goals at both ends. My pick for this match — both teams to score at odds of 1.75.

