NPFL: Nasarawa United Coach Mangut Mbwas Reacts to 1 0 Defeat Against Rivers United That Drops Team to Second Place

Nasarawa United Technical Adviser Mangut Mbwas has shared his thoughts after his side suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Rivers United on matchday eleven of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.

The narrow loss marked the Solid Miners’ second consecutive defeat this season, their first back-to-back losses, and their third overall defeat in the campaign. The result also saw Nasarawa United slip to second place on the NPFL table with 19 points, two points behind Abia Warriors, who secured an away win against Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

Speaking after the match with the club’s media, Coach Mbwas acknowledged that the result was disappointing but praised his team’s effort and determination throughout the game.

“It’s unfortunate that the game turned out this way, despite coming this strong after a series of games and confidence-building. We knew it was not going to be easy against Rivers United, especially considering their home record,” Mbwas said.

Despite the setback and the drop in league position, Mbwas commended his players for their determination, insisting the team remains focused on the rest of the season.

“I commend my boys for their efforts, and I congratulate Rivers United for taking their chance from our defensive mistake,” he added.

Looking ahead, Nasarawa United will aim to return to winning ways and break their current two-match losing streak in their next fixture against defending champions Remo Stars at the Lafia Township Stadium. Coach Mbwas remains confident that with continued focus and tactical adjustments, the team can regain momentum and remain a strong contender in the 2025/26 NPFL season.