NPFL: Kano Pillars Appoint Muhammad Babaganaru as Acting Technical Adviser

Kano Pillars Football Club have named veteran coach Muhammad Babaganaru as their acting technical adviser, following the suspension of head coach Evans Ogenyi and chief coach Ahmed Garba. The decision comes in response to the team’s disappointing start to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign.

In an official statement released on Tuesday by the club’s media and communications directorate in Kano, the management confirmed that Babaganaru’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The club expressed full confidence in the 61-year-old’s experience and leadership, believing he is the right man to turn the team's fortunes around as the season progresses. Pillars have managed just two wins, two draws, and four losses in their first eight games, leaving fans frustrated and the club under pressure to deliver results.

Babaganaru is no stranger to Kano Pillars, having previously led the club during two separate spells. His second stint was particularly successful, culminating in an NPFL title win. Over the years, he has also managed several top-tier Nigerian clubs, including Nasarawa United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars, and El-Kanemi Warriors.