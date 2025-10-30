ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC

NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC

Football news Today, 06:35
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC

Benue State government has approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take on the affairs of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi. The statement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday.

The media aide stated that the governor, HE Rev. Fr.Dr.Hyacinth Iormen Alia is keen to return the state-owned club to the height it belongs. The new management will now be in charge of the day-to-day administration of the club pending the time a comprehensive restructuring will take place.
The newly appointed members are:

  • Terver Ikya - Chairman
  • Uja Emmanuel - Media Director
  • Harry Yachi - Technical Director
  • Terzungwe Chugh - Admin/Board Secretary (Ministry of Sports)
  • Barr Owocho Adejoh Ogiri - Member

Terver Ikya and his team will begin their duties by first registering the team for the 2025/2026 NNL (Nigeria National League) football season, with the target being to return the team to top-tier football as soon as possible. The governor encourages all team members to work together as a cohesive unit to achieve a common goal.

Related teams and leagues
Lobi Stars Lobi Stars Schedule Lobi Stars News Lobi Stars Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Team News
Benue State Governor Dissolves Lobi Stars FC Board and Management Football news 24 oct 2025, 14:30 Benue State Governor Dissolves Lobi Stars FC Board and Management
Related Tournament News
NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form Football news 27 oct 2025, 14:45 NPFL: Enyimba International FC Gives Coach Stanley Eguma Two Matches to Revive Team’s Form
NPFL Matchday 10: Abia Warriors, Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves Close in on Nasarawa United Football news 27 oct 2025, 06:23 NPFL Matchday 10: Abia Warriors, Tornadoes, and Warri Wolves Close in on Nasarawa United
Remo Stars Midfielder Tochukwu Michael Completes Permanent Move to Wolfsberger AC in Austrian Bundesliga Football news 24 oct 2025, 12:20 Remo Stars Midfielder Tochukwu Michael Completes Permanent Move to Wolfsberger AC in Austrian Bundesliga
NPFL: Akwa United FC Signs ₦200 Million Sponsorship Deal with Ibom Air as Official Sponsor Football news 23 oct 2025, 12:41 NPFL: Akwa United FC Signs ₦200 Million Sponsorship Deal with Ibom Air as Official Sponsor
NPFL: Kwara United Appoints Ashifat Sulaiman as New Technical Adviser Until 2026 Football news 22 oct 2025, 23:17 NPFL: Kwara United Appoints Ashifat Sulaiman as New Technical Adviser Until 2026
NPFL: Bayelsa United FC Issues Two-Match Ultimatum to Coaches and Players After Poor NPFL Run Football news 22 oct 2025, 12:30 NPFL: Bayelsa United FC Issues Two-Match Ultimatum to Coaches and Players After Poor NPFL Run
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores