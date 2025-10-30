NPFL: Benue State Government Appoints Interim Management Committee for Lobi Stars FC

Benue State government has approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to take on the affairs of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi. The statement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday.

The media aide stated that the governor, HE Rev. Fr.Dr.Hyacinth Iormen Alia is keen to return the state-owned club to the height it belongs. The new management will now be in charge of the day-to-day administration of the club pending the time a comprehensive restructuring will take place.

The newly appointed members are:

Terver Ikya - Chairman

Uja Emmanuel - Media Director

Harry Yachi - Technical Director

Terzungwe Chugh - Admin/Board Secretary (Ministry of Sports)

Barr Owocho Adejoh Ogiri - Member

Terver Ikya and his team will begin their duties by first registering the team for the 2025/2026 NNL (Nigeria National League) football season, with the target being to return the team to top-tier football as soon as possible. The governor encourages all team members to work together as a cohesive unit to achieve a common goal.