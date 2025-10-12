Nottingham lines up manager in case Postecoglou is sacked. A surprising option

Sean Dyche emerges as the leading candidate for the Nottingham Forest job

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis is seriously considering a managerial change, as the team sits 17th in the Premier League—just one step away from the relegation zone.

Details: According to The Telegraph, Sean Dyche is being viewed as the main contender for the Nottingham Forest head coach position if the club's leadership decides to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, who has yet to secure a single win in his first seven matches in charge.

The 54-year-old Dyche, a Forest academy product who resides in Nottingham, is seen as the ideal candidate thanks to his proven track record of saving clubs from relegation. His most recent stint was at Everton, where he guided the team through a crisis at the end of the Farhad Moshiri era.

British sources report that Marinakis is also considering other options, including current Fulham boss Marco Silva and former Forest manager Steve Cooper, who is now enjoying success with Denmark's Brøndby. However, both alternatives are complicated by contractual obligations, while Dyche is currently unattached and available to take over immediately.

It's reported that the upcoming fixture against Chelsea could be decisive for Postecoglou. Should Forest suffer another defeat, Marinakis is prepared to make the managerial change.