Nottingham Forest didn't lose in ten men to Brentford

Football news Today, 11:30
In Sunday's sole English Premier League fixture, Nottingham Forest hosted Brentford.

The game's pivotal moments largely transpired in the second half. At the 56th minute, Forest's Senegalese defender, Moussa Niakhate, received his second yellow card, reducing the home side to ten men. Brentford capitalized on this advantage just two minutes later with Norgaard breaking the deadlock. However, the visitor's lead was short-lived as Dominguez promptly restored parity for the hosts. Despite being a man down, Nottingham Forest managed to secure a commendable 1:1 draw by the final whistle.

Ahead of the last match of Premier League's 7th round - where Fulham will lock horns with Chelsea tomorrow - Nottingham currently holds the eleventh position on the leaderboard. Brentford trails by a point, seated at the thirteenth spot.

In the upcoming fixture, Nottingham Forest is slated to square off against Crystal Palace on their turf, while Brentford will be gearing up for an away clash with Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest 1 - Brentford 1
Goals: Dominguez 65 - Norgaard 58
Red card: Niakhate 56 (Nottingham Forest)

