Not for sale! Juventus reject Al-Ahli's bid for Manuel Locatelli

They turned down a solid offer.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, Juventus' 27-year-old defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli was on the verge of moving to Saudi side Al-Ahli, but Juventus refused to let their player go.

Reports indicate the Saudis offered €25 million, but that was not enough to convince Juve's management to part with their captain. After the rejection, the Saudi club withdrew from negotiations entirely and shifted their focus to other targets.

Locatelli joined Juve in 2023 from Sassuolo for €36 million, having previously played for the Old Lady on loan.

Last season, Locatelli made 51 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with Juve runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €30 million.

Reminder: Not needed by Tudor. Nico González to join Atlético