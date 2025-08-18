RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not for sale! Juventus reject Al-Ahli's bid for Manuel Locatelli

Not for sale! Juventus reject Al-Ahli's bid for Manuel Locatelli

"The Old Lady" holds on to one of the team's key players.
Football news Today, 14:09
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Locatelli in the Juventus line-up Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

They turned down a solid offer.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, Juventus' 27-year-old defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli was on the verge of moving to Saudi side Al-Ahli, but Juventus refused to let their player go.

Reports indicate the Saudis offered €25 million, but that was not enough to convince Juve's management to part with their captain. After the rejection, the Saudi club withdrew from negotiations entirely and shifted their focus to other targets.

Locatelli joined Juve in 2023 from Sassuolo for €36 million, having previously played for the Old Lady on loan.

Last season, Locatelli made 51 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with Juve runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €30 million.

Reminder: Not needed by Tudor. Nico González to join Atlético

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah Schedule Al-Ahli Jeddah News Al-Ahli Jeddah Transfers
Related Team News
Alaa Gram in Shakhtar vs Bayern Football news Today, 15:44 Time to move on. Alaâ Ghram may leave Shakhtar Donetsk soon
Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues Football news Today, 07:15 Forgotten Juventus striker Milik could switch leagues
A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer Football news Yesterday, 16:53 A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer
Nico Gonzalez warms up before the match Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 05:17 Not needed by Tudor. Nico González set to join Atlético
Randal Kolo Muani celebrates goal in an original way Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 02:02 Only Juventus. Randal Kolo Muani agrees contract with the club. Now it's PSG's turn
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores