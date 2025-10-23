“Not a Top Priority” — Tebas Comments on La Liga Match Cancellation in Miami

Apparently, the game wasn’t a major objective.

La Liga canceled the Barcelona vs. Villarreal match that was scheduled to take place in Miami, and now the league president has shared his perspective on the decision.

Details: Javier Tebas explained that while the league had hoped to hold the match in Miami, it was never one of La Liga’s main objectives — it didn’t even make the top ten. For this reason, he does not consider the cancellation a defeat.

Quote: “A loss is so subjective… Would I have liked to play on December 20? Yes. If that counts as a loss, then okay, but for me… I’ve been saying for some time that the Miami match wasn’t among my main objectives. I’ve said it publicly many times; I think I even said it wasn’t in La Liga’s top ten goals. And I still stand by that — it’s not in the top ten priorities,” quotes Marca Tebas.

Notably, La Liga also plans to file a lawsuit against the players who participated in the protests and refused to play during the first 20 seconds of their matches.

Reminder: Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal criticized Tebas for the decision to move the Barcelona match to the United States.