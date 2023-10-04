"No one is flawless": Ancelotti defends his goalkeeper

The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has come to the defense of his team's goalkeeper, as reported on the club's website.

Despite Kepa's error in the match against Napoli, the "Creams" manager still supports him. Ancelotti stated that every player has their own characteristics. Kepa performs excellently on the line, and he made a fantastic save in the first half. However, he makes mistakes in the air. Nobody is perfect, none of you. The coach added that he is very talented but not flawless either.

Overall, Ancelotti is content with his team's performance; they played well between the lines and created opportunities.

"We put on a complete and serious performance. We played very well in the first half, and after their goal, we did very well between the lines and created chances. The pattern of the game changed after the penalty, and Napoli pressed higher up the pitch. We were up against it for 10 or 15 minutes, and then we regained control and scored towards the end," Ancelotti said.

It is worth recalling that Arrizabalaga was loaned to Real Madrid from Chelsea as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois.