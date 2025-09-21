RU RU ES ES FR FR
No equals! Messi leads the MLS scoring race

The Argentine is unstoppable
Football news Today, 04:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In a thrilling regular season MLS clash, Inter Miami secured a 3-2 home victory over DC United. The undisputed star of the match, as usual, was global football legend Lionel Messi, who bagged a brace and provided an assist. This double allowed Messi to climb to the top of the scoring chart.

Details: Lionel Messi has become the sole leader in the MLS regular season scoring race. The Argentine Inter Miami star has already netted 22 goals this season, surpassing his closest rivals.

In second place is Englishman Sam Sturridge with 21 goals, five of which have come from the penalty spot. The top three is rounded out by Gabon's Denis Bouanga, who has 19 goals, seven of them from 11 meters.

Reminder: Lionel Messi is close to a new contract with Inter Miami.

