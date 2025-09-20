RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lionel Messi is getting closer to a new contract with Inter!

Lionel Messi is getting closer to a new contract with Inter!

The legendary Argentine is ready to stay in the USA
Football news Today, 02:12
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Argentine Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi is on the verge of signing a new deal with the club.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are close to finalizing a new contract. The insider notes that a few clauses are still under discussion, and MLS needs to approve the updated deal, but overall, the agreement is nearly ready to be signed.

What’s interesting: Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction and betting tips 20 September 2025

This season, Lionel Messi has played 36 matches for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 12 assists, making him the team’s top performer. Negotiations over the new contract have been ongoing for quite some time, and both parties hope to reach a final agreement soon.

See also: Delicious dinner. Leo Messi shares photos from his Miami restaurant visit

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Leo Messi during Inter Miami training Lifestyle 18 sep 2025, 04:52 Delicious dinner. Leo Messi shares photos from his Miami restaurant visit
Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami Football news 18 sep 2025, 01:37 Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami
Leo Messi in MLS match against Seattle Sounders Football news 17 sep 2025, 05:46 Another victory. Messi shares photos from Inter Miami's match against Seattle Sounders in MLS
Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world Football news 13 sep 2025, 16:10 Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores