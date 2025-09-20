Lionel Messi is getting closer to a new contract with Inter!

The legendary Argentine is ready to stay in the USA

Argentine Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi is on the verge of signing a new deal with the club.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are close to finalizing a new contract. The insider notes that a few clauses are still under discussion, and MLS needs to approve the updated deal, but overall, the agreement is nearly ready to be signed.

This season, Lionel Messi has played 36 matches for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 12 assists, making him the team’s top performer. Negotiations over the new contract have been ongoing for quite some time, and both parties hope to reach a final agreement soon.



