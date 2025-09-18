Delicious dinner. Leo Messi shares photos from his Miami restaurant visit

Delighted by the dishes

Leo Messi is making the most of his free time by relaxing at a restaurant — and the football superstar shared the experience with his followers on Instagram.

Messi posted several photos, including one showing the exterior of the restaurant where he enjoyed his dinner. In another shot, Leo proudly displays his meal, which notably features a side of French fries. The Argentine also added a drooling emoji to the post, making it clear he was thrilled with the food.

It's worth noting that Leo dined at El Club de la Milanesa, a Miami restaurant specializing in Argentine cuisine and known for serving some of the footballer's favorite dishes, including various beef specialties.

Just recently, Messi helped his team, Inter Miami, secure a victory in the MLS championship. The Floridians triumphed 3-1 at home at Chase Stadium against the Seattle Sounders, with Leo both scoring a goal and providing an assist for Jordi Alba.

Currently, Inter Miami sits 9th in the standings but has three games in hand. If they capitalize on those matches and secure nine points, they could surge to the top of the league.