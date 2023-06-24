Nkunku shared his opinion on the move to Chelsea

Chelsea newcomer Christopher Nkunku shared his opinion on his move to the English club.

According to the player, he believes this place is ideal for his development as a player and a person. In addition, Nkunku praised the city of London.

"I want to improve and win trophies. I think Chelsea is just a great project at this stage of my career," he said.

Nkunku is under contract with the London club until mid-2029. RB Leipzig paid 65 million euros for him.

Last season, the Frenchman scored 16 goals and made four assists in 25 games in the German championship.