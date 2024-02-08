Nigeria's national team hero has written a message to South African fans

Goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team and South African club Chippa United, Stanley Nwabali, who became the hero of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 semi-final, has written a message to the fans from South Africa.

"This is a game I’m born to play. A night to remember!!! I felt every bit of it!! Brick by brick and dreams are coming true. No love lost at all. I still love South Africa as much as their fans love me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this team with all my heart. Safe hands”.

As a reminder, in the penalty shootout, Nwabali saved two shots from the South African national team, playing a crucial role in Nigeria's victory.

In the current Africa Cup of Nations, the 27-year-old goalkeeper has played in all matches.

Nigeria will compete against Ivory Coast for the title of the strongest team in Africa. The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 11.