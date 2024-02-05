RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Yesterday, 14:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/CAF_Online

The semifinal clashes of the African Nations Cup are set to commence. In the inaugural encounter, Nigeria will cross swords with South Africa. DailySports has compiled information for your guidance on where to watch this match.

Read also: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results

Nigeria vs South Africa: what to know about the match?

Nigeria has displayed compelling performances in this tournament. Only in the initial CAN round did they settle for a draw against Equatorial Guinea (1:1). However, subsequently, they secured nothing but victories. Over four games, they netted five goals while conceding none. In the playoffs, Nigeria triumphed over Cameroon 2-0 and Angola 1-0.

South Africa, despite encountering a defeat, managing a draw, and securing a single victory during the group stage, advanced to the playoffs. In knockout matches, they sensationally overcame Morocco 2-0 and outplayed Cape Verde in a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals.

Mali vs Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place

The African Nations Cup match between Nigeria and South Africa will unfold as part of the semifinals. Scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, it is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 9:00
  • New York 12:00
  • Panama 12:00
  • Toronto 12:00
  • Port of Spain 13:00
  • London 17:00
  • Yaoundé 18:00
  • Abuja 18:00
  • Cape Town 19:00

Mali vs Ivory Coast: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have the match broadcast. For the international audience, the match will be broadcast on Bet365. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
  • Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - Startimes Sports, KBC, Channel 1, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Nigeria - Canal+, Startimes, Star Times, AfroSport TV
  • South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, SABC Plus
  • Uganda - Startimes, Sanyuka Prime, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport1New World Sport App
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
  • United States - beIN Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - Girassol TV, TPA 2, AfroSport TV
  • Barbados- SportsMax
  • Botswana- YTV
  • British Virgin Islands- SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands- SportsMax
  • Dominica- SportsMax
  • Gambia- AfroSport, Canal+
  • Ghana- StarTimes, Canal+, AfroSport TV
  • Grenada- SportsMax
  • Hong Kong- beIN Sports
  • India- FanCode
  • Ireland- Sky Sports
  • Jamaica- SportsMax
  • Liberia- AfroSport TV
  • Madagascar- New World Sport App, New World Sport1StarTimes App
  • Malawi- StarTimes App
  • Mauritius- New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Namibia- NBC TV
  • Palestine- beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports MAX 3 ArabiabeIN Sports 1 AFCONbeIN Sports 2 AFCON
  • Rwanda- New World Sport1, Canal+, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Singapore- beIN Sports
  • South Sudan- beIN Sports
  • Sudan- beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania- Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Trinidad and Tobago- SportsMax AppSports Max 2
  • Zambia- ZNBC Zambia, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Zimbabwe- AfroSport TV, ZBC TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
Related teams and leagues
Nigeria South Africa Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024