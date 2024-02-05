Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The semifinal clashes of the African Nations Cup are set to commence. In the inaugural encounter, Nigeria will cross swords with South Africa. DailySports has compiled information for your guidance on where to watch this match.

Read also: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results

Nigeria vs South Africa: what to know about the match?

Nigeria has displayed compelling performances in this tournament. Only in the initial CAN round did they settle for a draw against Equatorial Guinea (1:1). However, subsequently, they secured nothing but victories. Over four games, they netted five goals while conceding none. In the playoffs, Nigeria triumphed over Cameroon 2-0 and Angola 1-0.

South Africa, despite encountering a defeat, managing a draw, and securing a single victory during the group stage, advanced to the playoffs. In knockout matches, they sensationally overcame Morocco 2-0 and outplayed Cape Verde in a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals.

Mali vs Ivory Coast: when and where the match will take place

The African Nations Cup match between Nigeria and South Africa will unfold as part of the semifinals. Scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, it is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.