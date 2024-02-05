Nigeria vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
The semifinal clashes of the African Nations Cup are set to commence. In the inaugural encounter, Nigeria will cross swords with South Africa. DailySports has compiled information for your guidance on where to watch this match.
Nigeria vs South Africa: what to know about the match?
Nigeria has displayed compelling performances in this tournament. Only in the initial CAN round did they settle for a draw against Equatorial Guinea (1:1). However, subsequently, they secured nothing but victories. Over four games, they netted five goals while conceding none. In the playoffs, Nigeria triumphed over Cameroon 2-0 and Angola 1-0.
South Africa, despite encountering a defeat, managing a draw, and securing a single victory during the group stage, advanced to the playoffs. In knockout matches, they sensationally overcame Morocco 2-0 and outplayed Cape Verde in a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals.
The African Nations Cup match between Nigeria and South Africa will unfold as part of the semifinals. Scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, it is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.
Start time of the match in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 9:00
- New York 12:00
- Panama 12:00
- Toronto 12:00
- Port of Spain 13:00
- London 17:00
- Yaoundé 18:00
- Abuja 18:00
- Cape Town 19:00
Broadcasters may vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have the match broadcast. For the international audience, the match will be broadcast on Bet365. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
- Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - Startimes Sports, KBC, Channel 1, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Nigeria - Canal+, Startimes, Star Times, AfroSport TV
- South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, SABC Plus
- Uganda - Startimes, Sanyuka Prime, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport1New World Sport App
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
- United States - beIN Sports
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - Girassol TV, TPA 2, AfroSport TV
- Barbados- SportsMax
- Botswana- YTV
- British Virgin Islands- SportsMax
- Cayman Islands- SportsMax
- Dominica- SportsMax
- Gambia- AfroSport, Canal+
- Ghana- StarTimes, Canal+, AfroSport TV
- Grenada- SportsMax
- Hong Kong- beIN Sports
- India- FanCode
- Ireland- Sky Sports
- Jamaica- SportsMax
- Liberia- AfroSport TV
- Madagascar- New World Sport App, New World Sport1StarTimes App
- Malawi- StarTimes App
- Mauritius- New World Sport App, New World Sport1
- Namibia- NBC TV
- Palestine- beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports MAX 3 ArabiabeIN Sports 1 AFCONbeIN Sports 2 AFCON
- Rwanda- New World Sport1, Canal+, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Singapore- beIN Sports
- South Sudan- beIN Sports
- Sudan- beIN SPORTS
- Tanzania- Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
- Trinidad and Tobago- SportsMax AppSports Max 2
- Zambia- ZNBC Zambia, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
- Zimbabwe- AfroSport TV, ZBC TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1