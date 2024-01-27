Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON

In the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria and Cameroon faced each other in Abidjan.

In the 9th minute, Semi Ajayi put the ball into the Cameroonian net, but the goal was disallowed after VAR review due to offside. About half an hour into the game, Atalanta's representative, Ademola Lookman, gave the Super Eagles the lead.

In the second half, both teams played cautiously, displaying a slow-paced game with few scoring opportunities. Nigeria proved more successful in finding their opponent's weak spot and patiently waiting for opportunities.

In the dying minutes of regular time, Calvin Bassey delivered a great pass to Lookman, who rewarded his teammate's efforts by scoring his second goal.

In the quarterfinals, Nigeria will face Angola, which earlier defeated Namibia (3:0). The match is scheduled for February 2nd in Abidjan.

⌚️ FULL-TIME!



Nigeria double their 1st half lead to snatch the qualification ticket. 🇳🇬#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #NGRCMR pic.twitter.com/tvX9TxkKvm — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2024

Africa Cup of Nations, Round of 16

Nigeria - Cameroon - 2:0

Goals: Ademola Lookman 36, 90