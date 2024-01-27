RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON

Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON

Football news Today, 13:57
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON

Angola and Namibia national teams inaugurated the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations in Bouaké.

The teams cautiously commenced the duel, tactically assessing the field. In the 17th minute, an unfortunate incident occurred for the Angolan team. The goalkeeper of Antelopes Neblu played the ball with his hands outside the penalty area, earning himself a direct red card.

Despite playing with only ten players, Angola appeared assured and went into halftime with a very comfortable lead. Gelson Dala secured a brace just before the break, with both goals assisted by Freddy. Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, the teams were leveled in terms of numbers. Haukongo Lubeni received his second warning, nullifying the nominal guests' numerical advantage

In the middle of the second half, the Antelopes consolidated their advantage: Mabululu extended the lead, and the relentless Dala added another goal and an assist to his tally.

Angola will face the winner of the Nigeria-Cameroon match in the quarterfinals, with the latter commencing their clash today at 21:00 Central European Time.

AFCON, Round of 16
Angola - Namibia - 3:0
Goals: Dala 38, 42, Mabululu, 66
Dismissals: Neblu, 17 - Lubeni, 40 (second yellow card)

Related teams and leagues
Angola Namibia Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay Football news Yesterday, 16:39 FA Cup. Chelsea and Aston Villa face a replay
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Yesterday, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Yesterday, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Yesterday, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Tennis news Yesterday, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:10 Bayer has officially secured the loan of the seasoned Spanish forward Football news Today, 15:01 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal Football news Today, 14:39 Villarreal snatched victory from Barcelona in a fiery match with eight goals Football news Today, 14:32 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 14:24 Bayer could not defeat Borussia M, but remained in first position in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 14:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 13:57 Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 13:56 Shorthanded Juventus failed to beat Empoli Football news Today, 13:27 It became known for how much Chelsea is ready to sell Lukaku in the summer Football news Today, 12:58 Milan will recall Origi from the loan to sell him to MLS
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024