Angola triumphed over Namibia, becoming the first quarter finalist of the AFCON

Angola and Namibia national teams inaugurated the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations in Bouaké.

The teams cautiously commenced the duel, tactically assessing the field. In the 17th minute, an unfortunate incident occurred for the Angolan team. The goalkeeper of Antelopes Neblu played the ball with his hands outside the penalty area, earning himself a direct red card.

Despite playing with only ten players, Angola appeared assured and went into halftime with a very comfortable lead. Gelson Dala secured a brace just before the break, with both goals assisted by Freddy. Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, the teams were leveled in terms of numbers. Haukongo Lubeni received his second warning, nullifying the nominal guests' numerical advantage

In the middle of the second half, the Antelopes consolidated their advantage: Mabululu extended the lead, and the relentless Dala added another goal and an assist to his tally.

Angola will face the winner of the Nigeria-Cameroon match in the quarterfinals, with the latter commencing their clash today at 21:00 Central European Time.

⌚️ FULL-TIME!



Gelson Dala & Mabululu star again as Angola beat Namibia with 3 goals to none. 🇦🇴#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #ANGNAM pic.twitter.com/RUonPO2idt — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2024

AFCON, Round of 16

Angola - Namibia - 3:0

Goals: Dala 38, 42, Mabululu, 66

Dismissals: Neblu, 17 - Lubeni, 40 (second yellow card)