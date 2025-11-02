Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Niger Tornadoes vs Abia Warriors FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

The Round 11 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier League will see Abia Warriors travel to Minna to face The Miners at the Bako Kontagora Stadium. The home side will be looking to continue their impressive home form, but can Abia Warriors snatch their first three points in Miners?

Niger Tornadoes are flying high following their Matchday 6 defeat to Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium. Last weekend, the home side extended their unbeaten run to four games by upsetting Kano Pillars 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, thanks to brilliant second-half strikes from Dabai and Shimangade. The Miners are now chasing their third consecutive win for the first time this season.

The Tornadoes have been particularly formidable on home soil, boasting the best overall home record in the league. They have won four of their last five home games and remained unbeaten in all their home matches. Their last home outing saw them secure an impressive 4-0 victory over Plateau United, and they will be hoping to continue that strong form in their upcoming fixture.

Abia Warriors FC Form Analysis

Abia Warriors FC, also known as the Umuahia Warriors, have had a mixed run of form but will be buoyed by last weekend’s impressive 2-0 victory over Barau at the Umuahia Township Stadium. In their last five games, the Umuahia Warriors has suffered two defeats, both away from home, against Rangers International and Shooting Stars. Road matches have been a particular challenge for the Warriors this season, with the team losing five of their last away games and picking up just four points from a possible 21 on the road.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Niger Tornadoes have not suffered any defeats in their home Professional Football League matches this campaign.

The Miners have remained unbeaten in each of their previous meeting with Abia Warriors on this ground

Niger Tornadoes have remained unbeaten in their last four matches

Abia Warriors have lost five of their last six away games this season.

Prediction

Niger Tornadoes have been in solid form recently, entering this match unbeaten in their last four games. On the other hand, Abia Warriors have struggled on the road, finding it difficult to assert themselves away from home this season. Based on current form and home advantage, my prediction is the home team to take the win, with odds at 1.70.